Mixed reactions from S. Korean athletes, coaches to Tokyo 2020 postponement

In this file photo from June 19, 2019, South Korean gymnast Yang Hak-seon reacts after completing his routine in the men’s vault at the Korea Cup at Halla Gymnasium in Jeju, Jeju Island. (Yonhap)

“I wanted to be able to compete in the Olympics when my body was in perfect condition, and I guess luck wasn’t on my side this time,” the 27-year-old said. “I am at a point in my career where it’s become difficult for me to ramp back up once I slow down. My goal is to stay consistent and maintain my form for next year’s Olympics.”