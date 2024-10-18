- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Min Hee-jin re-elected as ADOR’s board director
Min Hee-jin, former CEO of K-pop label ADOR, was re-elected Thursday to serve another three years as an internal director on the company’s board, according to industry sources.
The re-election took place during an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, with no other agenda items aside from the vote, the sources said.
Min’s new term as a board director will begin on Nov. 2.
Last month, the board removed Min from her position as CEO following months of disputes with Hybe, the parent company of ADOR.
Hybe had accused her of attempting to take control of ADOR and its flagship group, NewJeans, which Min denied.
The board later proposed a compromise, offering to extend Min’s term as an internal director without reinstating her as CEO.
However, Min has contested the decision, insisting she should also be reinstated as CEO. She filed an injunction demanding that Hybe reappoint her to the post last month.
In a recent interview with a Japanese TV station, Min emphasized the need for coherence between production, investment and management in order to realize a vision she allegedly has laid out for NewJeans.
She also expressed her desire to resolve the current ambiguity quickly and focus on future projects for the group.
“I’m currently neither a producer nor a CEO under the contract. My role is ambiguous, with only the authority of an internal director,” Min said.