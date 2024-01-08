Man detained on suspicions of abetting stabbing attack against opposition leader

Police have detained a man in his 70s for investigation on suspicions of aiding and abetting the suspect in the stabbing attack against opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, officials said Monday.

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said the man was put under emergency detention the previous day on suspicions of helping the 67-year-old assailant, identified by his surname Kim, commit the crime, even though he was aware of the attack plan.

Kim stabbed Lee, chairman of the Democratic Party (DP), in the neck with a camping knife in the southeastern city of Busan on Jan. 2. Lee underwent surgery to repair a major vein in his neck and has since been recovering at a hospital in Seoul.

Ahead of the crime, Kim had written an “excuse letter” to explain the motive of his crime and his political beliefs, and the 70-something man agreed to send the letter on Kim’s behalf by mail to an unspecified location, according to police.

Police plan to question him over whether he colluded with Kim in connection with the stabbing attack.

The police agency also said its identity disclosure committee will convene Tuesday to determine whether to make the suspect’s personal information public.

The current law permits the disclosure of the identity of suspects in violent crimes to meet public interest and people’s right to know when there is sufficient evidence backing the crime.

Police plan to make the suspect’s identity immediately public if the committee decides in favor of disclosure.

The suspect behind the stabbing attack against opposition leader Lee Jae-myung is seen being escorted to a court on Jan. 4, 2024, for a hearing. (Yonhap)

Police also decided not to disclose any information on Kim’s political party affiliation, officials said, citing the Political Parties Act, which prohibits an investigative organization from revealing such information obtained during the investigation process.

Police plan to announce their final investigation results on the case Wednesday, including the suspect’s motive for the crime.