Mamamoo’s Moonbyul to release 1st solo LP

K-pop girl group Mamamoo’s Moonbyul will put out her first individual full-length album, “Starlit of Muse,” on Feb. 20, her agency said Thursday.

“Moonbyul will show off a different side of herself as a solo artist, distinct from her group activities,” RBW said in a release, without disclosing details of the upcoming release.

The rapper will also hold a special exhibition inspired by the album at an art gallery in central Seoul ahead of the album’s release.

Fans attending the exhibition can also expect to view previously undisclosed photos of Moonbyul and buy official merchandise from the star, according to the agency.