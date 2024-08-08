Lisa gets 4 nominations, Jungkook 2 at MTV VMAs 2024

Lisa of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has secured four nominations at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, one of the major music awards in the United States.

According to a list of nominees announced by MTV VMAs on its homepage Tuesday (U.S. time), Lisa was nominated for Best K-pop, Best Choreography, Best Art Direction and Best Editing for the music video of her latest solo single, “Rockstar.”

Jungkook of K-pop megastar BTS was nodded in two categories — Best Collaboration and Best K-pop — for “Seven,” his solo single featuring American rapper Latto.

A concept photo for BLACKPINK member Lisa’s “Rockstar,” provided by Sony Music Entertainment Korea (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Girl group Le Sserafim was nominated for Push Performance of the Year for its hit single “Easy.” The prize honors the best artist from among those chosen for the U.S. music channel’s “MTV Push” campaign, which features interviews and other content with a different artist each month.

In the Best K-pop category, four other groups — NCT Dream (Smoothie), NewJeans (Super Shy), Stray Kids (Lalalala) and Tomorrow X Together (Deja Vu) — were also nominated.

This year’s VMAs will be held at New York’s UBS Arena on Sept. 10.