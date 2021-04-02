LG’s rollable TV hits overseas markets

This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Oct. 11, 2020, shows LG SIGNATURE OLED R TV, the world’s first TV with a rollable display. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The product, which uses a flexible OLED display that leverages self-lighting pixel technology, is designed to deliver a differentiated user experience to high-end consumers and strengthen its position in the premium TV market, according to LG.