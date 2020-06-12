LG Twins beat Lotte Giants in extra innings for 3rd straight KBO win

The LG Twins walked off on the Lotte Giants 3-2 in 10 innings on Friday, extending their Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) winning streak to three games while ending the Giants’ run at six.

Veteran second baseman Jeong Keun-woo scored the tying run in the bottom eighth and then drove in the winning run in the bottom 10th at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. The Twins improved to 21-12, while the Giants fell to 17-16.

Chae Eun-seong began LG’s 10th-inning rally with a double off Lotte reliever Park Jin-hyung. Pinch runner Jung Ju-hyeon moved to third on a sacrifice bunt, and Lee Sung-woo drew a walk to put the men at the corners for Jeong.

LG Twins’ players celebrate their 3-2 victory over the Lotte Giants with a 10th-inning single by Jeong Keun-woo (C) in their Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on June 12, 2020. (Yonhap)

The Twins were held to just one hit and one run against Lotte starter Dan Straily through seven innings, before Jeong jolted life back into his club with his feet in the eighth while his team was trailing 2-1.