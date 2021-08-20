- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
LG Electronics joins hands with Hyundai Elevator on smart building solutions
LG Electronics Inc. said Friday it has joined hands with Hyundai Elevator Co. to seek business opportunities in smart home and building solutions.
LG will work with the country’s largest elevator manufacturer to develop robot logistics services in which autonomous bots deliver parcels and food at apartments, office buildings and hospitals with elevators.
Under the agreement, the two sides will also cooperate in making premium elevators equipped with LG’s OLED signage.
The partnership came as LG tries to expand its robot business and smart home-related services.
Last month, LG unveiled a delivery bot that can serve both indoor and outdoor environments. It also signed a partnership with state-run utility firm, Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), to develop home energy solutions that can help users reduce electricity costs.
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on July 13, 2021, shows the company’s new indoor-outdoor delivery robot. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)