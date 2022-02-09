Lee’s wife apologizes over alleged misuse of public servants, corporate card

Kim Hye-kyung, the wife of Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, bows in apology during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Seoul on Feb. 9, 2022, amid allegations she inappropriately used public servants and corporate cards during her husband’s term as governor of Gyeonggi Province. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

The reports have been based on text messages and phone calls exchanged between the secretary and a higher-level official at the provincial government before Lee left office in October last year.