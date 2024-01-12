Lee Young-ae cast in new ‘Dae Jang Geum’ drama

Actor Lee Young-ae will reprise the popular character Jang-geum again in a new TV series, a follow-up to the mega-hit MBC drama “Jewel in the Palace,” a local entertainment company said Tuesday.

Fantagio said it has recently sealed a contract with a writer for the series, seven months after it confirmed the casting of Lee in the new series, “Dae Jang Geum” (working title).

Shooting will begin in October, the company said, adding it plans to air the show early next year.

“Dae Jang Geum” will tell the life story of Jang-geum as the king’s first female physician.

Aired in 2003, “Jewel in the Palace” depicts the process of an orphaned girl, Jang-geum, becoming the physician. With an average viewership rating of 45.8 percent in South Korea, the 54-part series became hugely popular at home and abroad.