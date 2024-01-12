- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Lee Young-ae cast in new ‘Dae Jang Geum’ drama
Actor Lee Young-ae will reprise the popular character Jang-geum again in a new TV series, a follow-up to the mega-hit MBC drama “Jewel in the Palace,” a local entertainment company said Tuesday.
Fantagio said it has recently sealed a contract with a writer for the series, seven months after it confirmed the casting of Lee in the new series, “Dae Jang Geum” (working title).
Shooting will begin in October, the company said, adding it plans to air the show early next year.
“Dae Jang Geum” will tell the life story of Jang-geum as the king’s first female physician.
Aired in 2003, “Jewel in the Palace” depicts the process of an orphaned girl, Jang-geum, becoming the physician. With an average viewership rating of 45.8 percent in South Korea, the 54-part series became hugely popular at home and abroad.