Lee, Yoon offer diverging views on dealing with N. Korea

In this file photo, Lee Jae-myung (R), the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party, is seated next to Yoon Suk-yeol, the candidate of the People Power Party, at an event on balanced national growth at a Seoul hotel on Dec. 28, 2021. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

“The best solution is conditional sanctions relief and phased simultaneous action,” Lee said, referring to the use of a snapback mechanism under which sanctions would be restored in the event North Korea fails to live up to its denuclearization obligations.