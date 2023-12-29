Lee Sun-kyun laid to rest with family, friends bidding final farewell to beloved actor

A funeral was held for “Parasite” actor Lee Sun-kyun on Friday, as his family, friends and colleagues said their final goodbyes to the beloved actor.

His portrait was carried out of Seoul National University Hospital’s funeral home by his oldest son, followed by his actress wife, Jeon Hye-jin, who held hands with her younger son. Lee’s friends and colleagues observed the funeral procession in deep sorrow and tears.

Mourners also gathered at the hospital to pay their respects to the star.

On the wall of the funeral home, fans stuck memos, with messages that included “Goodbye My Mister” and “Now please rest in peace,” remembering the brilliant actor and the works he left behind.

The acclaimed actor, best known internationally for his role in the Oscar-winning “Parasite,” was found dead in his car Wednesday amid an investigation over his alleged drug use. He was 48.

He will be cremated, and his remains will be placed at a memorial park in Gwangju, 32 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Earlier this week, his agency asked the public to respect the bereaved family’s privacy, saying the funeral would be held in private.

The actor is survived by his wife, whom he married in 2009, and two sons.