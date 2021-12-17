- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Lee says son denies prostitution allegations
Ruling Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said Friday his elder son has denied allegations he visited a massage parlor for sex.
The allegations were raised against Lee’s 29-year-old son after he was found to have left a comment on an online poker forum that advised people against visiting a spa in Seongnam, south of Seoul, because it did not keep its massaging hours.
“I also checked, but he says there was no sex trafficking,” Lee told reporters after a party meeting at the DP headquarters. “He swears it’s not true, so as a parent, I have to trust him.”
Lee apologized for his son’s gambling on Thursday.
Lee Jae-myung, the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party, speaks at a COVID-19 response meeting at the party headquarters in Seoul on Dec. 17, 2021. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)