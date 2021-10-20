Lee denies wrongdoing in omission of key clause from Seongnam development project

Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), said Wednesday he was not aware of discussions about limiting private investors’ profits from a lucrative regional development project at the center of a snowballing corruption scandal.

Lee made the remark during a parliamentary audit of his government, saying the discussions took place at the working level and he only found out about them through recent news reports.

Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung uses a chart to answer questions during a parliamentary audit of his government at the Gyeonggi government office in Suwon, 46 km south of Seoul, on Oct. 20, 2021. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

During an earlier audit on Monday, the governor had said he rejected a suggestion to add a clause to a contract to limit the size of profits private investors could take from the apartment development project in Seongnam, south of Seoul, in 2015 when he was the city’s mayor.