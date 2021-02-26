(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 2 weeks: PM

South Korea will extend its current social distancing measures for another two weeks, the prime minister said Friday, as sporadic COVID-19 cluster infections continue to pop up across the country.

“The government will decide to extend the current distancing levels for another two weeks starting next week during today’s meeting,” Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a regular COVID-19 response meeting held at the government complex in Seoul.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun presides over an interagency meeting on the COVID-19 response held at the government complex in Seoul on Feb. 26, 2021. (Yonhap)

The greater Seoul area, home to around half of the nation’s 52-million population, will remain under Level 2 distancing and the rest of the country will be subject to Level 1.5 distancing for an additional two weeks starting next week.