S. Korea qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

South Korea have clinched an early berth for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with their latest victory in the ongoing qualification phase.

Kim Jin-su and Kwon Chang-hoon had a goal apiece to push South Korea past Syria 2-0 in Group A action in Dubai on Tuesday (local time) in the final Asian qualifying round for the World Cup. The match took place at Rashid Stadium in Dubai as the neutral venue, with the war-torn Syria unable to host matches.

South Korean players and coaches celebrate clinching a berth for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, following their 2-0 victory over Syria in Group A match during the final Asian qualifying round at Rashid Stadium in Dubai on Feb. 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

The victory assured South Korea of at least the second seed and thus one of two automatic spots out of Group A. There are two groups of six in the final round, and the top two nations from each directly qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, while the two third-place teams will compete in a final playoff.