N. Korea, China have no respect for human rights: Pompeo

“We, we know the government exists to serve people. They, they believe that people exist to serve government,” added Pompeo, referring to the governments of China, Iran and North Korea. “And VOA’s work is vital.”

The captured image from the website of the U.S. State Department shows Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking at a meeting with officials from the Voice of America in Washington on Jan. 11, 2021. (Yonhap)