Main opposition party snaps back after six-week fall in public support: Realmeter poll

Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (L) and the main opposition People Power Party chief Lee Jun-seok pose for photos during their meeting at the National Assembly in southwestern Seoul on Aug. 2, 2021. (Yonhap)

The approval rating of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) dropped 1.5 percentage points to 33.6 percent, surpassed by that of the PPP after leading the main opposition in the previous two polls.