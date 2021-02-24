(LEAD) Hyundai Motor to replace batteries in Kona EVs over fire risks

- Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it will replace batteries in about 82,000 Kona electric vehicles and two other EV models sold at home and abroad over fire risks, which could cost about 1 trillion won (US$899.7 million).

Hyundai Motor said it will recall 75,680 Kona EVs produced from November 2017 and March 2020 to replace their lithium-ion batteries manufactured by LG Energy Solution Ltd. starting from March 29.

The recall program also includes 5,716 IONIQ EVs and 305 Elec City buses equipped with batteries produced in LG Energy Solution’s Nanjing factory in China, which raises the total to 81,701 units, the automaker said.

The decision to replace batteries comes less than four months after Hyundai Motor conducted a global recall of Kona EVs following 14 battery-related fires at home and abroad.

The initial recall upgraded Kona’s battery management system to limit the maximum charging rate to 90 percent, but it failed to brush off safety concerns after a vehicle that already received the software update caught fire in the southeastern city of Daegu last month.

Hyundai Motor Co.'s Kona electric vehicle catches fire while charging its battery at a charging station in Namyangju, about 20 kilometers east of Seoul, on Oct. 17, 2020.

Hyundai Motor said the recall costs are estimated at around 1 trillion won, which will be reflected in its fourth quarter earnings of 2020, and it will consult with LG Energy Solution to share the expenses.