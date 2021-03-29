- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
(LEAD) Chairman of noodle giant Nongshim dies
Shin Choon-ho, chairman of South Korea’s top noodle maker Nongshim, died Saturday of a chronic illness, the company said. He was 91.
He passed away at 3:38 a.m. while at a hospital for treatment. His funeral will be held Tuesday, the group said in a statement.
Born in 1930, Shin founded Nongshim in 1965 and has managed the firm successfully to make it the country’s top instant noodle and snack maker. He became group chairman in 1992.
Under his leadership, Nongshim has rolled out a number of signature items that have been popular both at home and abroad.
Its flagship products include Shin Ramyun, a spicy brand; Chapaghetti, instant black bean noodles; and Neoguri, spicy udon-like noodles. Chapaguri, which is a signature noodle dish from the Oscar-winning film “Parasite,” is a mixture of Chapaghetti and Neoguri.
Nongshim will be headed by the founder’s son and the current vice chairman, Dong-won.
The late chairman is also the younger brother of Shin Kyuk-ho, the late founder of retail giant Lotte Group.
Nongshim Group Chairman Shin Choon-ho (Yonhap)