Le Sserafim tops Japanese Oricon’s yearly sales ranking for rookies
South Korean girl group Le Sserafim has solidified its position in the Japanese music scene, emerging as the top-selling rookie artist of 2023 in Oricon’s year-end rankings.
The top Japanese chart operator said Friday the K-pop quintet amassed a staggering 2.12 billion yen (US$14.6 million) in sales last year, a feat unparalleled by any female group in the market for the past two decades.
Oricon’s ranking period spanned from Dec. 12, 2022, to Dec. 10, 2023, and took into account sales across various formats, including singles, albums, streaming, and music DVDs.
A total of 49 percent of Le Sserafim’s revenue stemmed from streaming platforms, followed by 31 percent from singles, 18 percent from albums, and 2 percent from digital downloads, according to the company.
“This marks the first time since 2003 that a female group has surpassed 2 billion yen in sales within a single year,” Oricon said in an article announcing the rankings.