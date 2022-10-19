- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Le Sserafim members injured in car accident
Two members of rookie girl group Le Sserafim were bruised in a car accident Wednesday, disrupting the group’s plans to appear on domestic TV music programs to promote its new EP, the group’s agency said.
According to Source Music, members Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin were taken to the hospital along with the agency’s officials who accompanied them after their car was involved in a fender bender.
“Fortunately, the members and the officials were not seriously injured,” the agency said, adding the two members will receive conservative treatment due to minor muscle pain and bruises.
The injury led the group to cancel its plan to appear in two local TV music programs on Thursday and Friday to promote its new album, and reschedule an autograph-signing event for fans planned for this weekend.
“We’re going to operate the future schedules with the health of the members as our top priority,” the agency said.
K-pop girl group Le Sserafim poses for the camera during a media showcase for its second EP, “Antifragile,” at Seoul’s Yonsei University on Oct. 17, 2022, in this photo provided by Source Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)