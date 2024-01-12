Late actor Lee Sun-kyun’s ‘Sleep’ wins best picture at French horror film festival

The horror film “Sleep,” starring late actor Lee Sun-kyun, has won the best picture award at an annual French horror film festival, the organizer said.

The debut feature by Jason Yu clinched the Grand Prix at the Festival International du Film Fantastique de Gerardmer, which has honored the best horror, mystery and sci-fi films since 1994, the festival said Sunday.

Previously, “Janghwa, Hongryeon” by Kim Jee-woon and “Bedeviled” by Jang Cheol-soo won the same top prize in 2004 and 2011, respectively.

“Sleep” tells a story of newlyweds whose lives turn to horror as the husband shows bizarre behavior while asleep.

It was screened at Cannes Critics’ Week section at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, which focuses on the first and second films by emerging directors.