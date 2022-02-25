Korean TV industry welcomes remakes of American, European series

Recent Korean TV series adapted from American and European originals have made their presence felt on the local entertainment scene, which is expanding its horizons to the global market.

Starring big-name stars Kim Soo-hyun and Cha Seung-won, “One Ordinary Day,” an original by local stream service Coupang Play, is based on BBC’s popular crime drama “Criminal Justice.” The eight-part series delves into the criminal justice system through the story of two men connected to woman’s murder.

Since its premier on Nov. 27, it has received rave reviews at home and abroad, playing a role in helping the latecoming streamer become the fifth biggest player in the Netflix-led market.

Cable channel TV Chosun’s “Uncle” is a TV adaptation of the British sitcom of the same name, first broadcast in December last year. The comedy is about an uncle who struggles to protect his nephew after his sister’s divorce.