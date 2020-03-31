- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Korean Air suspends flights between Incheon, Washington
Korean Air is suspending flights between Incheon and Washington from April 13 through May 31 due to the impact of the coronavirus, airline officials said Tuesday.
Korean Air flies between the two cities on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and will continue to do so through April 12 before temporarily suspending the flights, according to the officials.
Other U.S. cities subject to the same action include Boston, Dallas, Seattle, Las Vegas and Honolulu. In Canada, flights to Toronto and Vancouver will be suspended.
Meanwhile, flights to Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Chicago and Atlanta will continue, the officials added.
The suspensions follow an increase in U.S. states ordering residents to stay at home and incoming travelers to self-quarantine to contain the spread of COVID-19, which will likely reduce demand for travel, according to the airline.
This file photo shows Korean Air aircraft at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)