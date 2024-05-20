Korean Air, Amazon to jointly build AI-based customer center

Korean Air Co., South Korea’s leading carrier, said Monday it has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform to improve customer convenience.

The AI Contact Center (AICC) platform is a cloud-based customer service platform that uses AI to power voice bots and chatbots to answer customer queries, the company said in a statement.

Through the AICC platform, the national flag carrier will be able to provide more personalized and efficient customer service compared with current basic call center services, it said.

“Providing personalized experiences and swiftly resolving issues are key to developing and reinforcing customer trust,” Korean Air’s Chief Marketing Officer Kenneth Chang said in the statement.

The company’s partnership with AWS will leverage advanced AI technologies to transform the way it interacts with its customers to enhance the customer experience, he said.

Korean Air plans to streamline its call center operations by consolidating its existing infrastructure into a single AWS Cloud platform by September. And it will further upgrade its services with the integration of machine learning and generative AI by February.