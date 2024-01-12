Don't Miss
Korean action flick ‘The Roundup’ invited to Berlin film festival
January 15, 2024
The Korean action comedy film “The Roundup: Punishment” or “Beom-Joe-do-si 4″ has been officially invited to the 74th Berlin International Film Festival set to kick off next month, organizers said Monday.
The film, the latest sequel in the action series starring Ma Dong-seok, also known by his English name Don Lee, as rough-and-tough cop Ma Seok-do, was invited to the special gala section, according to the organizers.
“Circle,” an animation directed by Joung Yu-mi was invited to compete in shorts, while the documentary “Doesarananeun moksori,” a collection of interviews of Koreans who suffered during Japan’s colonial rule, was invited to the forum special section.
This year’s film festival will run from Feb. 15-25.