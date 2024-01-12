Korean action flick ‘The Roundup’ invited to Berlin film festival

The Korean action comedy film “The Roundup: Punishment” or “Beom-Joe-do-si 4″ has been officially invited to the 74th Berlin International Film Festival set to kick off next month, organizers said Monday.

The film, the latest sequel in the action series starring Ma Dong-seok, also known by his English name Don Lee, as rough-and-tough cop Ma Seok-do, was invited to the special gala section, according to the organizers.

This photo, provided by the Berlin International Film Festival, shows the film “Roundup: Punishment” or “Beom-Joe-do-si 4.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“Circle,” an animation directed by Joung Yu-mi was invited to compete in shorts, while the documentary “Doesarananeun moksori,” a collection of interviews of Koreans who suffered during Japan’s colonial rule, was invited to the forum special section.

This year’s film festival will run from Feb. 15-25.