- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Korea Shipbuilding, KDB again extend deadline for DSME deal
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Wednesday that it has agreed with a state-run lender to extend a deal to buy Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) by three months.
KSOE signed the deal with the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), main creditor of DSME, in March 2019 to buy a 55.72 percent stake in the shipbuilder that had been mired in a severe cash shortage since 1999.
KSOE and KDB delayed the deal for the fourth time since March 2019.
KSOE has to get approval for the deal from six countries — China, Singapore, Kazakhstan, Japan, the EU and South Korea — to finalize it, but only three countries — China, Kazakhstan and Singapore – have given the green light.
The approval by the EU has been considered crucial for the combination between KSOE and DSME.
The deal could create the world’s biggest shipbuilder with a 21 percent market share.