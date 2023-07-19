‘King the Land’ rebounds to No. 1 on Netflix chart for non-English TV shows

The Korean romantic drama series “King the Land” retook the No. 1 position as Netflix’s most-watched non-English TV show in the previous week, the streaming platform’s viewership chart showed Wednesday.

The JTBC series, starring K-pop idols-turned-actors Lee Jun-ho and Lim Yoona, topped Netflix’s non-English TV show list for the week of July 10-16 with 4.6 million viewing hours.

The Saturday-Sunday drama premiered June 17 and had climbed the chart from No. 7 to No. 2 and to No. 1 before being pushed down to No. 2 two weeks ago by “Celebrity,” also a Netflix original Korean-language series.

In the drama, Lee stars as the heir of a luxury hotel conglomerate who is thrown into an inheritance war, and Lim plays a hotel manager who ends up in a romantic relationship with him.

Two other Korean-language series were on the top 10 list over the cited period.

“Celebrity” ranked second with 3.3 million viewing hours, while the Korean cable channel tvN’s “See You in My 19th Life” took eighth place with 1.7 million viewing hours.