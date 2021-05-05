King Sejong Institute offers new Korean learning program using K-pop, K-dramas

A state-run Korean language education center said Tuesday it has launched a new Korean learning program using popular K-pop and K-drama content.

The new series, titled “K-wave Korean,” carries 52 five-minute video clips in English and provides subtitles in four other languages — Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian and Russian — according to the King Sejong Institute Foundation.

Twenty-seven videos help viewers learn daily Korean expressions, grammar and culture with scenes from popular Korean dramas, such as “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” (2016) and “The Heirs” (2013).

The other 25 used K-pop group’s songs, such as Oh My Girl’s “Remember Me” and Lovelyz’s “Ah-Choo,” for Korean lessons.

The foundation said it has also developed other teaching materials for instructors to use in class, such as Korean textbooks and a teacher’s guidebook.

The content is available on the foundation’s website (www.iksi.or.kr), its official YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/LearnTeachKorean) and Nuri-Sejonghakdang website (nuri.iksi.or.kr).