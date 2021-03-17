- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
K-pop soloist Chungha to release Spanish version of ‘Demente’
K-pop female soloist Chungha will release a full Spanish language version of the song “Demente” on Wednesday, the singer’s management agency said.
The new version of “Demente,” a track from the singer’s latest album, is set to drop at 1 p.m. on major global music streaming platforms, according to MNH Entertainment.
The Latin-pop number, featuring popular Reggaeton rapper Guaynaa, was included in “Querencia,” the singer’s first studio album released last month.
The original version was partly sung in Korean, but the upcoming single will entirely be in Spanish.
Chungha diversified her musical genre in the latest album, and the new version of “Demente” will once again prove that she is a talented diva, the agency said.
The singer debuted in 2016 as a member of a one-year project girl group I.O.I and expanded her career as a solo artist the following year. Since then, she has emerged as one of the most promising solo artists in the K-pop scene with a string of hits, including “Why Don’t You Know,” Roller Coaster” and “Snapping.”
This composite image, provided by MNH Entertainment, shows scenes from the music video of “Demente,” K-pop soloist Chungha’s Spanish language single to be released on March 17, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)