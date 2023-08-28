- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
K-pop boy group NCT to drop 4th studio album
K-pop supergroup NCT will return with all members Monday, dropping its fourth studio album.
“Golden Age” will be unveiled at 6 p.m. alongside the music video for “Baggy Jeans,” one of the album’s two main tracks, according to the group’s agency, SM Entertainment.
It will mark the first LP from the group in the one year and eight months since “Universe,” released in December 2021.
The upcoming album involves all of the group’s 20 members, who had been working in three subunits — NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV — according to the agency.
The LP has 10 songs, including the two main tracks, “Golden Age” and “Baggy Jeans.”
The second song is a hip hop dance track that features distinctive vocals of members Taeyong, Ten, Doyoung, Jaehyun and Mark on top of heavy bass lines, minimal drums, and dreamy synthesizers, according to the agency. The song’s lyrics compare their confidence to baggy jeans that exude a sense of coolness that no one can imitate.
On Saturday, the band kicked off the first-ever in-person concert involving all members since its debut in 2016 at Munhak Stadium in Incheon, west of Seoul. It will continue the “NCT Nation: To the World” tour at Nagai Stadium in Osaka on Sept. 9-10 and Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo on Sept. 16-17.