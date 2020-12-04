- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Justice ministry appeals court’s decision lifting top prosecutor’s suspension
South Korea’s justice ministry has filed an appeal against a court’s decision that lifted Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae’s order to suspend Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from duty, the ministry’s legal representative said Friday.
Lee Oak-hyung, the lawyer for Choo, said the ministry has requested that a higher court review the Seoul Administrative Court’s ruling on Tuesday that allowed Yoon to return to work.
Choo suspended Yoon from duty earlier last week and said she would discipline him over six counts of alleged misdeeds, including collecting personal data of justices in charge of politically sensitive cases.
The decision came as Choo and Yoon have been at odds over a series of politically sensitive cases and prosecution reform.
Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae comes out of the ministry’s building at the government complex in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, on Dec. 4, 2020. (Yonhap)
The justice ministry is scheduled to hold a disciplinary meeting Thursday to mete out punishment to the top prosecutor, but Yoon is also taking that case to the court.
Earlier in the day, Yoon filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court over the “unfairness” of the prosecutor disciplinary act and also requested an injunction to put off the disciplinary meeting until the Constitutional Court’s verdict comes out.