Justice minister slams YouTubers descending on his home as ‘political gangsters’

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon speaks to reporters before entering his office in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, on Nov. 28, 2022. (Yonhap)

“These days, organs like The Tamsa TV seem to be playing the role of political gangsters. … Can all illegalities be allowed if they are conducted in the name of news coverage?” Han told reporters on his way to his office in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, on Monday morning.