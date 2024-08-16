Jung Hae-in ventures into rom-com territory with ‘Love Next Door’

The director-writer duo behind the popular TV series “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is returning with a new romantic comedy series, starring Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min.

The upcoming 16-part series, “Love Next Door,” helmed by Yoo Je-won and penned by Shin Ha-eun, follows the evolving relationship of two childhood friends, Choi Seung-hyo (Jung Hae-in) and Bae Seok-ryu (Jung So-min).

Having grown up together due to their mothers’ close friendship, the pair shares numerous childhood memories, including both memorable and embarrassing moments.

Seok-ryu attempts to rebuild her life after facing a crisis in her once-successful career in the United States. Upon returning to Korea, she becomes romantically involved with Seung-hyo, a promising young architect who seemingly has it all.

Actors Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min pose for photos during a press event for tvN’s upcoming romantic comedy, “Love Next Door,” in Seoul on Aug. 14, 2024, in this photo provided by the cable network. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

While Jung Hae-in is renowned for his roles in popular romantic dramas like “Something in the Rain” (2018) and “One Spring Night” (2019), this series marks his first venture into romantic comedy.

“My previous works were more lyrical, with many dark, emotional moments. This time, there are numerous comedy scenes,” Jung said at Wednesday’s press event in Seoul.

“I’ve never laughed so much on set before. Even without trying to be funny, the situations themselves were often hilarious.”

“I filmed with such happiness and gratitude that I wondered if I had ever laughed this much on set, whether the cameras were rolling or not,” he added.

Jung Hae-in described his character’s relationship with Seok-ryu, saying, “She’s more than a friend — she’s family. She’s an inseparable companion who has witnessed every chapter of my life.”

Jung So-min reflected on her initial reaction to the script: “I was deeply touched by the writer’s genuine affection and warmth for each character,” she said.

“I hope the writer’s intentions are well conveyed to the viewers, bringing them both small and large moments of healing and comfort,” she said.

Referencing the massive success of recent tvN series, particularly “Queen of Tears,” which set a viewership record for the network, the director expressed his ambition to continue this winning streak.

“We’re aiming for our drama to surpass 10 percent viewership,” he said.

The series is set to air at 9:20 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday starting this week.