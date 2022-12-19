- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
JTBC drama ‘Reborn Rich’ achieves its highest viewership rating of 25 pct
Local cable channel JTBC’s corporate drama “Reborn Rich” hit a viewership rating of 24.9 percent with its 14th episode aired Sunday, surpassing its previous high, according to Nielsen Ratings Korea on Monday.
The latest figure marked the best rating for the Friday-to-Sunday show and the second highest for any JTBC drama, following “The World of Married” (2020) with 28.4 percent.
The drama starring top actor Song Joong-ki began with a 6.1 percent rating on Nov. 18 and continued its upward march to score 21.1 percent on Dec. 11, becoming the first Korean drama to surpass the 20 percent mark this year.
Based on the web-based novel by San Kyung and a webtoon of the same Korean title translated as “The Youngest Son of a Chaebol Family,” the fantasy corporate drama follows Yoon Hyun-woo (played by Song), who was loyal to a wealthy family before being murdered and then seeks a different life when he’s reborn as the youngest son of the family.
Chaebol refer to South Korea’s family-run conglomerates.
Also available on Netflix, Disney+ and Rakuten Viki, the drama has topped streaming charts in Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and other Asian countries over the past week.
The last two episodes will be aired Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Scenes from “Reborn Rich” are seen in this photo provided by local cable channel JTBC. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)