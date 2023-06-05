- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
JP Morgan CEO visits Seoul after 5 years
JP Morgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon met with heads of South Korea’s sovereign wealth fund and other major financial institutions to discuss investment opportunities and macroeconomic issues, sources said Monday.
No further details of Dimon’s meeting with Jin Seoung-ho, CEO of Korea Investment Corp., and other financial institutions were immediately available.
Dimon arrived in Seoul on Monday — the first visit in five years — after traveling to China, Taiwan and Japan over the past week.
Sources said Dimon may meet Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong and government officials, but it remains unclear whether he could meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol or Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong during his stay.