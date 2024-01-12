Jinbo Party demands Yoon’s apology after lawmaker carried out of event

The minor progressive Jinbo Party demanded Friday that President Yoon Suk Yeol apologize and dismiss the head of the Presidential Security Service, a day after its lawmaker was carried out of an event by presidential security agents.

Presidential security agents carried Rep. Kang Sung-hee out of an event held in the southwestern city of Jeonju on Thursday after what the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol described as shouting and pulling on the president’s hand.

Kang has argued he was only asking Yoon to “change the principle of state affairs.” But a presidential official gave a different account, saying the lawmaker held onto the president’s hand despite warnings from security agents to let go.

Rep. Kang Sung-hee (R) of the minor progressive Jinbo Party speaks during a press conference at the National Assembly in Seoul on Jan. 19, 2024. (Yonhap)

On Friday, Kang’s party demanded Yoon’s apology.

“The Presidential Security Service carried out violence under President Yoon Suk Yeol’s reign of terror,” the Jinbo Party said in a press release. “We demand Yoon apologize in person and remove the head of the Presidential Security Service.”

The main opposition Democratic Party added support, with Rep. Park Ju-min arguing the National Assembly should open a house steering committee meeting and demand the presidential office explain what happened.

Lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party defended the agents. They argued it was a necessary measure against what it described as “public intimidation” against the head of state.

“After shaking hands with Yoon, Kang strongly gripped the president’s hand and continued to scream. The president was so confounded, he even asked (Kang) to let him go,” said Rep. Lee Yong-ho, who shared his account of the scene.