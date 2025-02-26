Jimin’s ‘Who’ Spotify’s most-streamed K-pop song in 2nd half of 2024

BTS member Jimin’s “Who” and BLACKPINK member Rose’s “APT.” were the two most-streamed K-pop songs on Spotify in the second half of 2024, the global music streaming platform announced Tuesday.

The two tracks secured the top spots on Spotify’s Global Impact List, ranking first and second among the 30 most-streamed K-pop songs worldwide from July to December.

Following Jimin and Rose, BLACKPINK’s Jennie secured third place with “Mantra,” while Stray Kids’ “Chk Chk Boom” and Jimin’s “Be Mine” rounded out the top five.

BTS’ Jimin is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

BTS members collectively accounted for ten songs on the list, demonstrating their strong international presence. In addition to Jimin’s hits, Jin’s “Running Wild,” “I’ll Be There” and “Super Tuna,” along with V’s “Winter Ahead” and “White Christmas,” were also included.

Rose also had two other songs on the list, “number one girl” and “toxic till the end,” while Stray Kids had four entries, including “I Like It,” “Come Play” and “Jjam.” aespa, Kiss of Life and Enhypen each had two songs featured.

The list also highlighted the rising popularity of new artists. Babymonster, who debuted last year, landed two songs, “Forever” and “Drip,” on the list, while newcomer Meovv’s “Meow” also made an appearance.