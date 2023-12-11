Don't Miss
Ji Sung, Jeon Mi-do cast for SBS TV’s thriller ‘Connection’
December 11, 2023
Actors Ji Sung and Jeon Mi-do have been cast for a new crime thriller on SBS TV, the network said Monday.
The series, “Connection,” revolves around the ace detective Jang Jae-kyung of a drug squad, played by Ji, who is forced to become addicted to drugs while on duty. Jeon plays Oh Yoon-jin, a journalist at a local newspaper.
The TV series is expected to go on air sometime next year.