Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance

Lee Jae-yong, the apparent heir of Samsung Group, bolstered his control of Samsung Electronics Co. with stocks inherited from his late father, an indication that the ownership structure of South Korea’s top conglomerate remains steadfast, affiliate filings showed on Friday.

Jae-yong, the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, jacked up his stake in Samsung Life Insurance Co., to 10.44 percent from a meager 0.06 percent by inheriting half of late chief Lee Kun-hee’s stake.

Samsung Life Insurance is the largest shareholder in Samsung Electronics, the group’s crown jewel, with a 7.5 percent stake.

This composite photo shows heirs of Samsung Group. From left to right are Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin and Samsung Welfare Foundation chief Lee Seo-hyun. (Yonhap)

The eldest son of the senior Lee also inherited stakes in some affiliates, such as Samsung C&T Corp., the group’s defacto holding company, Samsung SDS and Samsung Electronics in accordance with reserved portion along with his sisters — Boo-jin and Seo-hyun — and his mother Hong Ra-hee.