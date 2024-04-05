Ive to return with new EP this month

K-pop girl group Ive will be coming back to the K-pop scene with a new album on April 29, the group’s agency, Starship Entertainment, said Thursday.

The six-member group also uploaded a teaser video for its second EP, “Ive Switch,” on social media.

The video features images of a book and a castle, alongside the album’s name and release date, “April 29.”

Ive has set its own first-week sales record at 1.6 million copies with its latest album, I’ve Mine” released in October.

The upcoming EP will mark the band’s first release in six months and since the end of its first world tour.