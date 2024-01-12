IU to release new album next month

Geum Yi
January 31, 2024

K-pop diva IU will drop her sixth EP, titled “The Winning,” on Feb. 20, her agency said Tuesday.

Edam Entertainment revealed the news in a teaser video for the forthcoming release, which was posted on social media.

“The Winning” will mark IU’s first album in about two years and a month, following her special EP “Pieces” in 2021.

On Wednesday, the singer prereleased “Love Wins All,” a track to be included on the new album. The song swiftly ascended to the top of Melon’s Top 100 songs chart within an hour of its release.

This composite image provided by Edam Entertainment is from a teaser video for K-pop singer IU's sixth EP, set to come out Feb. 20, 2024. (PHOT NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
