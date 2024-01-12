Don't Miss
IU to release new album next month
January 31, 2024
K-pop diva IU will drop her sixth EP, titled “The Winning,” on Feb. 20, her agency said Tuesday.
Edam Entertainment revealed the news in a teaser video for the forthcoming release, which was posted on social media.
“The Winning” will mark IU’s first album in about two years and a month, following her special EP “Pieces” in 2021.
On Wednesday, the singer prereleased “Love Wins All,” a track to be included on the new album. The song swiftly ascended to the top of Melon’s Top 100 songs chart within an hour of its release.