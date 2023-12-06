ITZY to drop new album, kick off world tour

K-pop girl group ITZY will roll out a new album titled “Born to Be” next month and begin a new world tour in Seoul the following month, the group’s agency said Monday.

JYP Entertainment posted a video announcing the group’s upcoming return with the album on Jan. 8 and unveiled the track list for the new album on social media.

According to the video, “Born to Be” will have 10 songs, led by “Untouchable.” The nine other tracks are “Born to Be,” “Mr. Vampire,” “Dynamite,” “Crown on My Head,” “Blossom,” “Run Away,” “Mine,” “Yet, but” and “Escalator.”

A promotional image, provided by JYP Entertainment, for K-pop girl group ITZY’s new album, “Born to Be,” set to drop Jan. 8, 2024 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

After the album’s release, the quintet will kick off its second world tour at Jamsil Arena in southern Seoul on Feb. 24-25.

The group toured around eight U.S. cities and 10 Asian cities during its first world tour, titled “Checkmate,” from August 2022 to April this year.