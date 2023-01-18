- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Iranian Embassy in Seoul says it has communicated with S. Korean gov’t over Yoon’s remark
The Iranian Embassy in Seoul said Wednesday it has communicated with the South Korean government about President Yoon Suk Yeol’s recent remark branding Iran as the “enemy” of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Yoon made the remark earlier this week, comparing UAE-Iran relations to those of South and North Korea during a meeting with South Korean troops stationed in the UAE.
“There has been communication between The Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Seoul and the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs and this diplomatic communication will continue in the future,” the embassy said in a statement.
The statement came after the Iranian foreign ministry said it was “looking into and pursuing the meddling comments” by Yoon, and awaiting an explanation from the Seoul foreign ministry.
Seoul’s foreign ministry has stressed Yoon’s remarks were “irrelevant” to Seoul’s relations with Iran and urged against “unnecessary overinterpretation” of the remark, saying it was made while encouraging South Korean soldiers.
The ministry also said South Korea’s commitment to relations with Iran remains firm.