Investigators seek arrest warrant for Yoon in first for sitting president

A joint investigation team said Monday it has sought an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law, making him the first sitting president to face arrest.

The team said it sought the warrant on insurrection and abuse of power charges after Yoon ignored three summonses to appear for questioning.

The request was filed with the Seoul Western District Court at midnight Sunday, according to the team comprised of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), the police and the defense ministry’s investigation unit.

Investigators say Yoon led an insurrection and abused his power when he declared martial law on Dec. 3 and allegedly ordered troops to the National Assembly to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree.

Yoon has denied the charges, saying his declaration of martial law was an “act of governance” to warn the opposition party against what he described as its abuse of legislative power.

Later in the day, Yoon’s legal defense team submitted an opinion on the arrest warrant request to the court, claiming it should be dismissed because the CIO is not authorized to investigate insurrection charges.

Yun Gap-geun, one of Yoon’s legal representatives, said it is juristically wrong to argue that just because the CIO can investigate abuse of power charges, it can also investigate insurrection charges by association.

Yun submitted a notice of attorney appointment to the court alongside lawyer Kim Hong-il.