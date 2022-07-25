Interior minister likens collective police protest to military coup

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min on Monday slammed police officers taking collective action against the envisioned establishment of a ministry bureau overseeing the law enforcement agency, even likening them to a coterie of elite military commanders behind a 1979 coup.

The remark came two days after about 50 senior superintendents across the nation held a meeting Saturday to protest the envisioned establishment of a “police bureau,” a move that they claim would compromise their political neutrality and accountability.

The meeting went ahead despite government warnings to desist, with some 140 others attending online.

“It was extremely inappropriate for them to hold a meeting away from areas where they are supposed to remain,” Lee told Yonhap News Agency. “If this had happened in the military, it would be similar to the Dec. 12 coup led by Hanahoe.”

The 1979 coup happened after former President Park Chung-hee was assassinated by his spy chief. Then military general Chun Doo-hwan took power through the coup together with members of Hanahoe, a now-defunct secret association in the Army of elite Korea Military Academy graduates.

“There is a specific group that is leading the senior superintendents’ gathering,” Lee said during an emergency press briefing later in the day. “Hanahoe got off to a start like that, and the unfortunate Dec. 12 incident happened.”

Lee said the National Police Agency will “sternly investigate” those involved in the collective action.

Ryu Sam-young, a senior superintendent based in the southeastern city of Ulsan has already been put on “standby” in a preliminary disciplinary action for organizing the gathering.

The interior ministry has argued the envisioned police bureau is necessary, because police are set to take on more investigative roles from the prosecution, and it will bring structure to what was previously an opaque command system wielded by the now-abolished office of the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs.

Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min speaks during a press conference at the government complex in Seoul on July 25, 2022, over a meeting of police station chiefs from across the country on July 23 to protest the government’s launch of a envisioned police bureau under the interior ministry. (Yonhap)

Lee also rejected claims that it is unfair for the government to allow prosecutors to hold such gatherings and ban police officers from doing so, stressing that police are different from prosecutors, as they are an organization holding firearms.