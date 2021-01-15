Injured player to miss final women’s football camp before Olympic qualifiers

In this file photo from Feb. 9, 2020, Choo Hyo-joo of South Korea (R) controls the ball against Vietnam in the teams’ Group A match in the third round of the Asian qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics at Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo, Jeju Island. (Yonhap)

Choo, 20, is a rising star in South Korean women’s football. She scored four goals in 10 matches for the under-20 national team from 2018 to 2019, and helped South Korea finish third at the Asian Football Confederation U-19 Women’s Championship in October 2019. Two months later, Choo made her senior international debut.