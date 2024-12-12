Incumbent KFA chief Chung Mong-gyu cleared to run for 4th term

The incumbent national football chief Chung Mong-gyu was cleared by the top national sports body to go for his fourth term Wednesday.

According to the Korea Football Association (KFA), the Commission for Fair Play in Sport at the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) gave Chung the green light to run in the Jan. 8, 2025, election.

Per KSOC regulations, heads of national sports federations seeking reelection beyond the second term must be approved by the fair play commission.

The commission reviewed Chung’s bid based on his contributions to the KFA over the course of his three terms and South Korea’s performances at international events on his watch, among other criteria.

Prior to asking the KSOC subcommission for review on Dec. 2, Chung declared his intent to run in the election and was automatically suspended from his duties as the KFA president. Vice President Kim Jeong-bae will serve as interim president until the new leader is elected.

Chung, 62, was first elected to the KFA’s top post in January 2013 after beating out three other candidates. He ran unopposed in the next two elections.

This time, Chung will be up against two candidates: Huh Jung-moo, former head coach of the South Korean men’s national team, who once worked for Chung as vice president of the KFA, and Shin Moon-sun, a former player who enjoyed a long run as a popular television commentator and then turned to football administration and academics.

Candidates must register during a three-day window from Dec. 25 to 27. Chung is expected to hold a press conference around that time to discuss his campaign.

Chung has been under immense pressure to resign in recent months, with his critics pointing to unfair and opaque processes in hiring the past two men’s national team head coaches, Jurgen Klinsmann and Hong Myung-bo.

In particular, the controversy surrounding Hong’s appointment in July prompted the sports ministry to launch an investigation into the KFA’s operations.

In announcing its final findings of the monthslong probe on Nov. 5, the ministry demanded the suspension of Chung from his duties. Instead of acting on the ministry’s demand, the KFA said last week it would soon appeal the ministry’s findings.

The term for the next president will begin Jan. 22.