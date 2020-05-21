Incheon orders shutdown of ‘coin noraebang,’ gov’t considers following suit to stem virus spread

The city of Incheon has ordered the two-week closure of coin-operated karaoke rooms in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the central government said Thursday.

During a regular briefing, Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health official, said the city implemented the two-week ban on such karaoke rooms, called “coin noraebang” in Korean, until June 3, as a series of infections was traced to a visitor to such an establishment.

Coin noraebang are a type of karaoke rooms where people pay per song using coins.

“People aged less than 19 cannot gather in noraebang in Incheon, with 2,362 in total, and congregating in coin noraebang, with 108 in total, is banned for all citizens,” he said.

The government said it was also considering implementing the same administrative order nationwide, as more infections are found to have been related to such businesses.

A singing room is closed in Incheon, South Korea, on May 19, 2020. (Yonhap)

Two high school seniors were confirmed Wednesday morning to have contracted the virus at the noraebang visited by a patient who had gone to the nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul. All three were at the establishment at the same time.